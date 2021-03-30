uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 6.9%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24. 5,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in uniQure by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 54.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

