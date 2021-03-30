Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $893,285.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Unistake token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $22.65 million and $893,285.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00058055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00258531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.62 or 0.00928643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,229,145 tokens. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

Buying and Selling Unistake

