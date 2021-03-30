Uniswap Hits One Day Volume of $496.58 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $14.90 billion and $496.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $28.54 or 0.00048353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,014,431 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.