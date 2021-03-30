United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

