United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.16. The company had a trading volume of 283,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $577.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.04, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $707.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.70. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.