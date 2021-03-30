United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,050 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,766,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 475,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 464,436 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 103,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 208,607 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

