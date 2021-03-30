United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. 28,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,809. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

