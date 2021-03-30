United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,720,000 after purchasing an additional 453,778 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.98. 40,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.