United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $40.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387,898. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.86 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

