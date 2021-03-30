United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 231,377 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 279.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,377 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $26,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,491. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

