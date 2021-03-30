United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,728 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $396,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,509,000 after purchasing an additional 984,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

