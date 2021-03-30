United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 15,981 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.27 on Tuesday, hitting $456.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,336. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.78 and a 200-day moving average of $418.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

