United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM remained flat at $$43.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.