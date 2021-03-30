United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 33,092 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

