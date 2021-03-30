United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $27,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,295,000 after purchasing an additional 279,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 246,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 7,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

