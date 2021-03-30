United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Ball worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.72. 8,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

