United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTDI. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of ETR UTDI traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.47 ($39.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a 1-year low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

