United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno Sells 30,000 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

X stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,907,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

