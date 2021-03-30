United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 6.1% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.01. 488,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,882,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,987,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

