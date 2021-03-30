United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

