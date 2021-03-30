United Utilities Group’s (UUGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.