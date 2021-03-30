UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $116,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 468,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $164,310,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UNH traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $374.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,245. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $226.03 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.05 and a 200-day moving average of $336.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

