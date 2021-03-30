Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
UHS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 368,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,446. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $83.28 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $11,415,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Further Reading: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.