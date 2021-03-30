Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

UHS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 368,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,446. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $83.28 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $11,415,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

