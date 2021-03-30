Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.86. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 254,512 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

