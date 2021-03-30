UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003492 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $3.25 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00332751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

