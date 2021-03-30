Upfiring (UFR) Market Cap Tops $8.40 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 184% against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $705,334.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067829 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002390 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

