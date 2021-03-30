Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 18,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,330,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.49.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
