Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 18,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,330,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.