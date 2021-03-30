Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,321 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Upwork by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.