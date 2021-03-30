Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 200,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $254.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.