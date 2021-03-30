Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 422 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,071.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,170.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

