Urus Price Tops $16.27 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.27 or 0.00027571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.99 or 0.00906394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030306 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.