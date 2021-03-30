US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of US Foods worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 18,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,422. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

