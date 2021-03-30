USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

