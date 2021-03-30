USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $16.79. USA Truck shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 206,564 shares trading hands.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

