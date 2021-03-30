USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $16.79. USA Truck shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 206,564 shares trading hands.
USAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
