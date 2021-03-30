USDJ Trading Up 2.7% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $2.44 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

