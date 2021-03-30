USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 179% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $168.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 179% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,844.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.28 or 0.00896056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.00352973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014515 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001338 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

