USDx stablecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.49 or 0.00898778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.60 or 0.00351722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00052152 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014403 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001335 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.