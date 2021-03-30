USDX (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005713 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

