Utrust Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Utrust has a market cap of $290.57 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

