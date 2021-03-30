VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s previous close.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

