Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Up 68.0% in March

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VHI traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Valhi by 63.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

