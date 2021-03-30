Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $16.57 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006622 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00057680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.29 or 0.00923456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,269,435 coins and its circulating supply is 4,246,150 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.