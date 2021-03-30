Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VIP stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.63. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

