Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. 554,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

