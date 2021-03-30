Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

