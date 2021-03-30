Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. 1,210,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

