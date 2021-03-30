Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.66% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

