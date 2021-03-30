Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $56,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.08. 1,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

