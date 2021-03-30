Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,047.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,060.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,784.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.