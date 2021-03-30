Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,706 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises about 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lazard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 8,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

