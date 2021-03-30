Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 3,294 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $22,520,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,153,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. 198,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

